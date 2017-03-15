Fed's projections showed the economy growing by 2.1 percent in 2017

Economic projections of Federal Reserve Board members and Federal Reserve Bank presidents under their individual assessments of projected appropriate monetary policy, March 2017 show:

The economy growing by 2.1 percent in 2017, unchanged from the December forecast

The median estimate of the long-run interest rate, where monetary policy would be judged as having a neutral effect on the economy, held steady at 3.0 percent

The unemployment rate Fed officials expect by the end of the year was unchanged at 4.5 percent,

The core inflation was seen as slightly higher at 1.9 percent versus the previous 1.8 percent forecast.