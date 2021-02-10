Fed's Powell calls for broad national drive to full employment

Reuters notes that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made a broad call Wednesday for a "society-wide commitment" to get Americans back to work, particularly minorities and those ousted from lower-paying jobs during the pandemic.

"Given the number of people who have lost their jobs and the likelihood that some will struggle to find work in the post-pandemic economy, achieving and sustaining maximum employment will require more than supportive monetary policy," Powell said in remarks to the Economic Club of New York.

"It will require a society-wide commitment, with contributions from across government and the private sector."

Markets are unchanged on the comments.

Key comments