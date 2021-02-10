Fed's Powell calls for broad national drive to full employment

Reuters notes that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made a broad call Wednesday for a "society-wide commitment" to get Americans back to work, particularly minorities and those ousted from lower-paying jobs during the pandemic.
"Given the number of people who have lost their jobs and the likelihood that some will struggle to find work in the post-pandemic economy, achieving and sustaining maximum employment will require more than supportive monetary policy," Powell said in remarks to the Economic Club of New York.
"It will require a society-wide commitment, with contributions from across government and the private sector."
Markets are unchanged on the comments.
Key comments
- We will not tighten montary policy solely in response to a strong labor market.
- Fed strongly committed to doing all we can to promote this employment goal.
- Says ‘we are a long way’ from a strong labor market.
- Says strong labor market sustained for extended period can delivery substantial economic, social benefits.
- Says fully realizing benefits of strong labor market will take continued support from both near-term policy, longer-run investments.
- Getting to and staying at full employment will not be easy.
- Policies to bring pandemic to end as soon as possible are paramount.
- Workers, households who struggle to find their place in post-pandemic economy likely to need continued support
- Small businesses also likely to need continued support.
- Says policy will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time.
- Repeats appropriate to maintain rates at current near-zero level until economy reaches max employment, and Inflation has risen to 2% and on track to moderately exceed it for some time.
- Repeats will keep current pace of bond-buying until substantial further progress made toward max employment, price stability.
- Says pre-pandemic, ‘every reason’ to expect labor market could have strengthened further without causing worrisome inflation.
- Says correcting for pandemic-related effects would boost January unemployment rate to close to 10 pct
- Says renewal of ppp an encouraging development.
- Says achieving max employment will require more than supportive monetary policy; requires contributions from across govt, private sector.
