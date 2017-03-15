FOMC did not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening - RTRS

FOMC did not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening - RTRSBy Eren ŞENGEZER
The FOMC did not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening. Although inflation is "close" to the Fed's 2 percent target, it noted that goal was "symmetric," indicating a possible willingness to allow prices to rise at a slightly faster pace, as reported by Reuters.
Key headlines
- Further rate increases would only be "gradual"
- Officials sticking to their outlook for two more rate hikes this year and three more in 2018
- Business investment "appears to have firmed somewhat"
- With gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace