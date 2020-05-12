Fed’s Mester: Worst and speediest deterioration in the labor market many of us have ever seen

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday that more progress needs to be made on testing and treatments to control the coronavirus outbreak before people can feel safe.
Reuters reports that Mester said the US economy can begin to grow again in the second half of the year,
A reasonable baseline outlook is that as some of the stay-at-home restrictions are lifted, the economy will begin to grow again in the second half of this year and unemployment will begin to move down,
– Mester said in remarks prepared for delivery to the CFA Society Chicago.
However, a more pessimistic scenario, in which a surge in cases requires businesses to shut down again or the crisis leads to more bankruptcies or instability in the banking sector, is "almost as likely" if the necessary conditions with testing and medical care do not fall into place, she said.
"These are a lot of conditions, which is another way of saying there is considerable risk around this outcome," Mester said. "So I think it makes sense for policymakers to continue to monitor the economy, continue to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and the smooth functioning of financial markets."
Fed’s Mester says
This is the worst and speediest deterioration in the labor market many of us have ever seen.
Second quarter will show the most severe effects on the economy.
Baseline outlook is for economy to begin to grow again in 2nd half as some stay-at-home restrictions lifted.
More pessimistic scenario with surge in new coronavirus cases requiring more shutdowns is almost as likely as baseline.
Further direct fiscal support is needed to avoid longer-lasting damage to the economy.
There has been improvement in market functioning since fed launched emergency lending facilities.
She expects inflation to remain low for remainder of year and some time to come.
Meanwhile, US stocks ended considerably lower on Tuesday. Investors are alarmed that there are new clusters of COVID-19 cases which have emerged in countries that have begun to lift restrictions. Investors also weighed tensions between Washington and Beijing.
- USD/JPY meeting strong resistance, DXY back below 100 level
-
Wall Street Close: US stocks ended sharply lower, trade tensions weighing
Updates
In further comments later in the day, Fed's Mester said:
Doesn't think it's too late to launch main street lending facility because it will provide needed support to businesses.
Opening up has to be done in a responsible way so you are basing it on what public health officials tell you.
Negative rates wouldn’t work well in our economy because of negative effects on banking system and mutual funds.
Once businesses start to reopen, recovery will be slow and economy will need support from monetary policy to spur activity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6500 as risk aversion continues
AUD/USD extends two-day losing streak, consolidates losses above 0.6450. Risk-tone remains heavy amid trade war, fears of the virus outbreak. Aussie Treasurer said to update the economic outlook in June before testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom
USD/JPY defies the previous day’s pullback from the three-week top. Markets remain risk-averse amid fears of another wave of the virus outbreak, trade war. BOJ officials cited fears of the coronavirus, showed readiness to act.
More easing from RBNZ? Not so fast & Fed Powell
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets tonight and the big question is whether or not they will ease. On April 20th, RBNZ Governor Orr said negative rates are not ruled out and they will be thinking about additional stimulus in May.
WTI drops despite lower API build, but still above $25.00
WTI Futures on NYMEX paid a little heed to price-positive API data while declining to $25.30, at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. Even so, the black gold marks 4.97% gains on a day as Asian markets open for Wednesday.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,710
For the second straight day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair is having a difficult time setting a near-term direction. After dropping to a daily low of $1,693 during the Asian session, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose steadily but failed to hold above $1,710.