Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday that if there is an error to be made, better that the Fed do too much than to do too little.
"When there is uncertainty, it can be better for policymakers to act more aggressively because aggressive and pre-emptive action can prevent the worst-case outcomes from actually coming about," Mester said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Key notes
Mester said she would be "very cautious" about assessing inflation, and would need to see several months of declines in month-to-month readings to be convinced it had peaked.
Mester said she will "guard against being complacent" on long-term inflation expectations that have recently dropped a bit but may not, she said, be as well-anchored as hoped and could rise again.Policymakers faced with uncertainty over inflation expectations should risk setting policy too tight rather than too loose, she said.
"Research indicates that erroneously assuming that longer-term inflation expectations are well anchored at the level consistent with price stability when, in fact, they are not is a more costly error for the economy than assuming they are not well-anchored when they actually are," Mester said.
"Further increases in our policy rate will be needed," Mester said.
"In order to put inflation on a sustained downward trajectory to 2%, monetary policy will need to be in a restrictive stance, with real interest rates moving into positive territory and remaining there for some time."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fell to a fresh two-year low of 0.6437
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.6450, down to its lowest since May 2020. Global equities plunged amid concerns massive quantitative tightening will exacerbate the risk of recessions among major economies.
EUR/USD battling to retain the 0.9600 mark
The EUR/USD pair trades a handful of pips above the 0.9600 level after reaching a new two-decade low of 0.9549. Fears of a global economic downturn spurred risk aversion, backing the American currency.
Gold could soon challenge the $1,600 level
Demand for the dollar continued at the beginning of the week, resulting in XAUUSD plummeting to $1,626.67, its lowest since April 2020. Concerns about potential recessions undermined the dismal market’s mood, pushing the greenback higher despite its extreme overbought conditions.
Ethereum: Miners poised to sell after GPU mining goes bankrupt
ETH could fall further if market conditions persist. Ethereum has yet to retaliate against the bearish onslaught experienced this month. The bears have forged a steep decline suppressing any attempts for a V-shaped retaliation. The downtrend fuels the newly developing bearish sentiment surrounding the Ethereum Merge.
All eyes on long-dated treasuries
The question of a peak in long-dated Treasury yields is the key one. As the Fed has vacated the market and foreign buyers aren‘t exactly aggressively buying, it‘s up to institutional and retail investors to snap up any bargains. These would be of course driven by real economy evidently entering recession – we aren‘t quite there yet.