Fed's Mester: We're quite a while away from a change in policy stance

The US Federal Reserve will make sure it communicates well in advance its intentions for asset purchases, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"How effective we are at getting people vaccinated is very important."

"Comfortable with monetary policy at the moment."

"Asset purchases will be tapered once the Fed is ready to make changes, not reduced suddenly."

"It's very premature to think we're getting to the point to change our policy stance."

"We're quite a while away from a change in the policy stance."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index continues to edge lower in the session and was last seen losing 0.22% at 90.27.