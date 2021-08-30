Fed's Mester: There are upside risks to inflation, but tapering should start 2021

Federal Reserve Cleveland Loretta Mester repeats that the Fed should start tapering purchases this year and complete the purchases by the middle of next year.
Key comments
Inflation criteria for a rate hike have not been met yet.
There are upside risks to inflation and the Fed has to be very attuned to that.
She expects some of the high inflation readings seen this year to temper next year as supply chain challenges are resolved.
Meanwhile, there has been no reaction in holiday thin markets to her comments that echo that of the Fed's chair, Jerome Powell's.
Markets are on standby for a busy calendar this week with PMIs and the Nonfarm Payrolls as the highlights.
