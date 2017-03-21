Fed's Mester: supported a March hike and sees more than one hike each year.By Ross J Burland
Fed's Mester has stated that inflation will return to symmetric target of 2% over the next year or so. She added that she supported a March hike and sees more than one hike each year.
Other key points so far:
- Underlying Fundamentals of Economy Are 'Strong'.
- Stable Labor Force Participation Rate a Sign of Strength in Labor Market.
- Further Interest-Rate Increases Will Be Needed to Prolong Expansion.
- Overheating Economy Would Increase Risks.
- 'Would Be Comfortable' Changing Balance-Sheet Policy This Year.
- Independence in Setting Monetary Policy 'Worth Preserving'.
- Statement of Economic Policy Documents Aren't Forecasts but Officials' Views on Appropriate Policy.