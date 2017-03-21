Fed's Mester: supported a March hike and sees more than one hike each year.

By Ross J Burland

Fed's Mester has stated that inflation will return to symmetric target of 2% over the next year or so. She added that she supported a March hike and sees more than one hike each year.

Other key points so far:

  • Underlying Fundamentals of Economy Are 'Strong'.
  • Stable Labor Force Participation Rate a Sign of Strength in Labor Market.
  •  Further Interest-Rate Increases Will Be Needed to Prolong Expansion.
  •  Overheating Economy Would Increase Risks. 
  •  'Would Be Comfortable' Changing Balance-Sheet Policy This Year.
  •  Independence in Setting Monetary Policy 'Worth Preserving'.
  • Statement of Economic Policy Documents Aren't Forecasts but Officials' Views on Appropriate Policy.