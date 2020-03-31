Fed’s Mester: Sees unemployment rising north of 10% due to virus – CNBC interview

In a CNBC interview, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President, Loretta Mester, has said that she sees unemployment rising north of 10% due to virus and is happy with the steps the Fed has taken pertaining to the coronavirus crisis.

"How things play out really are going to depend on the course of the virus," Mester said.

Key comments

Fed’s Mester says how things play out economically will depend on the course of the coronavirus.

Mester says an unemployment rate above 10% is feasible because economic activity is being shut down to limit spread of the virus.

Mester says she expects some very bad numbers coming out of the economy but situation can improve when we get to the other side.

Mester says the fed is doing what it can to support markets so they continue to function -CNB.

Mester says she doesn’t regret voting against cutting rates to zero, her emphasis was on doing more to shore up financial markets.

Market implications

Markets are disjointed and uncertainty reigns leading to a risk-off session overnight despite the stimulus measires being taken out by central banks and givernments.