Fed’s Mester: normalizing monetary policy is the correct thing to do - CNBC

One of the Federal Reserve’s more hawkish policymakers, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, while speaking to CNBC on Friday was noted saying that normalizing monetary policy is the correct thing to do and she doesn’t think Fed can wait for 2% inflation.

Key quotes:

• Fed must act pre-emptively

• Supports gradual cuts in accommodation

• Sees US growth above 2%

• Hasn’t built fiscal policy into her forecast

• Labor markets continuing to be strong

• Sees business investment as a bright spot in US economy

• Not overly concerned with stock prices