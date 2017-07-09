Fed's Mester: Monpol needs to be systematic, but should not base policy on a single rule

Fed's Mester: Monpol needs to be systematic, but should not base policy on a single ruleBy Eren Sengezer
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is delivering additional comments, with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Digital currencies are under study at the Fed, in near term won't affect monetary policy
- Monetary policy needs to be systematic, but should not base policy on a single rule
- Using tax code to address income inequality may be better than using minimum wage
- Fed will not revisit balance sheet plan at each meeting, aims to 'set it and forget it'
- Fed is on a good path in terms of normalization
