Fed's Mester: Markets have priced in rate cuts and don't want to discount that signal

Additional comments from Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester, who earlier said that cutting the policy rate could reinforce negative sentiment and cause financial imbalances, continue to cross the wires as she speaks at an event in London.

"Markets have priced in rate cuts and don't want to discount that signal, but markets are not always right," Mester argued and added that a further decline in inflation could be problematic.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is down 0.12% on a daily basis at 96.70.