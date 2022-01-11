Fed's Mester: If economy looks in March as it does now, would support a hike at that meeting

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Tuesday that as long as the economy looks the way it does now in March, she would support a rate hike at that meeting.

On the economy, inflation, need for action...

"The economy is on a really good track and inflation is more persistent."

"Price increases have broadened."

"The economy is stronger now and the balance sheet is much larger."

"The case is really strong to begin to wind back accommodation."

"Fed probably needs to recalibrate its policy stance because inflation is above where the Fed needs it to be."

"It's really important the Fed take actions to bring inflation down given the environment."

"It is clear that inflation is too high and the labor market is strong and the Fed needs to take action."

"The Fed cannot ignore short-run or medium-term tightness in the labor market."

"The Fed will do what it can to keep the economy on a positive trajectory."

"That will be a challenge for the Fed but that's what they do."

"Eventually we will get back to a low inflation environment."

On tightening...

"We've seen some tightening of financial conditions in the market."

"Penciled in three rate hikes for 2022 at the December meeting."

"Fed will have to see how the economy does overtime before it knows how many rate increases are needed."

"The Fed should be able to run down the balance sheet much faster than it did last time."

"She would like to set a path for the balance sheet, which will reduce accommodation."

On Fed ethics...

"The Fed does not have an ethics problem."

"There was an appearance issue even though the rules were followed on trading."