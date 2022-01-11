Fed's Mester: If economy looks in March as it does now, would support a hike at that meeting

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Tuesday that as long as the economy looks the way it does now in March, she would support a rate hike at that meeting.
Additional Remarks:
On the economy, inflation, need for action...
"The economy is on a really good track and inflation is more persistent."
"Price increases have broadened."
"The economy is stronger now and the balance sheet is much larger."
"The case is really strong to begin to wind back accommodation."
"Fed probably needs to recalibrate its policy stance because inflation is above where the Fed needs it to be."
"It's really important the Fed take actions to bring inflation down given the environment."
"It is clear that inflation is too high and the labor market is strong and the Fed needs to take action."
"The Fed cannot ignore short-run or medium-term tightness in the labor market."
"The Fed will do what it can to keep the economy on a positive trajectory."
"That will be a challenge for the Fed but that's what they do."
"Eventually we will get back to a low inflation environment."
On tightening...
"We've seen some tightening of financial conditions in the market."
"Penciled in three rate hikes for 2022 at the December meeting."
"Fed will have to see how the economy does overtime before it knows how many rate increases are needed."
"The Fed should be able to run down the balance sheet much faster than it did last time."
"She would like to set a path for the balance sheet, which will reduce accommodation."
On Fed ethics...
"The Fed does not have an ethics problem."
"There was an appearance issue even though the rules were followed on trading."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1350 as investors await Powell's testimony
EUR/USD rose toward 1.1350 in the early European trading on Tuesday but lost its traction going into the American session. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains as investors gear up for FOMC Chairman Powell's renomination hearing.
GBP/USD retreates below 1.3600 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD turned south after rising to a fresh two-month high above 1.3600 and erased a large portion of its daily gains. Hawkish comments from Fed's Bostic seems to be helping the dollar find demand ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.