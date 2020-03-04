Fed's Mester: I supported rate cut on basis of fresh uncertainty over medium-term outlook

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Cleveland Federal Reserve (Fed) President Loretta Mester said that she supported the emergency rate cut on basis of fresh uncertainty over medium-term outlook for the US economy.

Key quotes

The risks around that outlook had gone up significantly. There's still a lot of uncertainty about the course of the virus and what impact it'll have. This (rate cut) was really in response to the economy and the outlook and the risks around the outlook.

USD index looks to test post-Fed cut lows

The US dollar stalled its steady recovery mode from a two-month low of 97.00 vs. its main competitors, largely due to a fresh selling wave seen across the US Treasury yields over the last hour.

The US dollar index now trades at 97.26, up 0.11% on the day, having faced rejection near 97.40 region.