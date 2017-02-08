Fed's Mester: Factors in place for rise in US inflation

Fed's Mester: Factors in place for rise in US inflationBy Eren Sengezer
Loretta Mester, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, crossed the wires again in the last hour, via Reuters, with the key quotes found below:
- Factors in place for rise in US inflation
- Watching easy financial conditions, not directly responding to it with policy
- Telegraphed gradual rate-hike path 'builds in' spats of volatility in data
- Don't want to 'over-react' to weak inflation ‘when more data will Arrive’ before September FOMC
