Fed's Mester: Doesn't think raising rates by 50bps in March is compelling

Cleveland Fed President and FOMC member Loretta Mester said on Thursday that she doesn't think raising interest rates by 50bps in March is compelling, according to Reuters.
Additional Remarks:
- Mester personally believes labor force participation will continue to move up from current levels but it is complicated to know when and by how much.
- Tightness in the labor market is not going to magically disappear any time soon and officials have to consider that for monetary policy.
- Mester supports raising the fed funds rate in march
- The Fed will have more information on the situation in Ukraine and on inflation over time.
- The Fed needs to have a series of movements for rate increases.
- A situation where the Fed raises rates once and stays steady for a year would not be appropriate now.
- It's hard to know how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is going to play out and what the implications might be.
- There are potential downside risks to growth and upside risks to inflation.
- The Ukraine situation does not change the need for the Fed to remove accommodation, but events in Ukraine could influence the pace of removal of accommodation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.