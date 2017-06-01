Fed's Mester: December NFP report was "very decent"By Felipe Erazo
Additional headlines keep crossing the wires, via Fox Business, from Fed Cleveland's President Loretta Mester, as she notes that the central bank is meeting its inflation goal over the next two years.
Key headlines (via Fox Business):
- Her forecast is a little steeper than the median
- Had a bit of fiscal stimulus in her December forecast
- Fiscal policy plays into the outlook for the economy
- Would not call inflation a big risk