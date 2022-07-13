“I haven't seen any solid proof that inflation has reached its peak,” said Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said while speaking at the Bloomberg interview.
Key comments
The CPI report was uniformly negative.
We don't need to decide on rates today.
Says she is not seeing any convincing evidence that inflation has peaked.
At the July meeting, we'll talk about the policy path.
Tightening must be done carefully, purposefully.
Fed will need to extend well beyond the neutral rate.
The data on CPI does not suggest a rate hike in July any smaller than that in June.
Risk of a recession has increased, but the Fed must address inflation.
Fed must stay the course to reduce inflation.
Fed needs to use its tools, inflation is much too high.
Getting price stability will bring some pain.
FX implications
The news exerts downside pressure on the EUR/USD as it fades the previous day’s corrective pullback while retreating to 1.0050 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
