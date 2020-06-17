Fed’s Mester: Could see Fed using yield curve control along with forward guidance on the short end of the curve

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester crossed the wires, via Reuters, while speaking on “The outlook for the economy and Federal Reserve policy” to an economic forum.
Key quotes
Second-quarter GDP could show largest quarterly decline on record.
Inflation to decline further this year.
Labor market deterioration worse than numbers indicate because many people left labor force or had hours cut.
Q2 will show most severe effects of pandemic shutdown on economic activity.
Economic outcomes could be more dire if virus is not controlled and health-care system gets overwhelmed.
Expects economic activity to pick up in the second half of 2020.
More fiscal support needed, to support states, municipalities and households.
Fed is continuing to look for gaps where it can use tools to support the economy.
Interest rates need to remain low for a lot longer.
Negative rates not a tool we would want to use in the US.
FX implications
Considering the early hours of the Asian session on Thursday, the news failed to provide any major market mood as traders are more interested in the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates recently. Though, the market’s risk-tone remains compressed with the mention of uncertainty in the speech.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stable sub-0.6900 ahead of Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair has spent this Wednesday in consolidative mode, as investors await for clearer clues. Modest gains in global equities kept the downside limited. Employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD extends its slide, nears 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair has fallen for a second consecutive day, but so far holds above the 1.1200 level. Fed’s Chief Powell said the central bank will do what’s needed to be done, to keep the economy afloat.
Gold: Pushing against session highs at $1,730
Gold futures bounced at $1,712 lows after a weak opening on Wednesday and have managed to regain lost ground to consolidate right below session highs at $1,730, barely changed through the day. XAU/USD dropped sharply on the Asian and early European sessions with stock markets in green.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD holding two crucial trendlines, ready for another go at $10,000
Bitcoin is in a daily downtrend and is not seeing a lot of action today on June 17. The lowest point today was $9,359 and the high was $9,559. Bitcoin bulls are still not worried in the long-term as most fundamentals are positive.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.