Fed's Mester: Concerned for retail investors taking market risk

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that she is concerned for retail investors taking market risk.

Additional takeaways

"Should check volatility doesn't spill into other markets."

"Sees a pick-up in US GDP in the second half of the year, full-year growth in 2021 expected at around 5%."

"Once vaccines are distributed, economy can grow quickly."

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by market participants. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were up 0.22% on a daily basis at 3,831.