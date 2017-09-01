Fed's Lockhart: Cyclical rebound from crisis "largely done"By Felipe Erazo
Fed Atlanta's President Dennis Lockhart is crossing the wires last minutes, via Reuters, stating that he expects steady growth of about 2 pct annually in coming years.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- Says too early to tell how new administration, changing policies may impact the economy
- Sees gradual rate increases continuing, feels central bank should take more of a background role moving forward
- Secular trends, like population aging, will weigh on economic growth unless they can be counteracted with policies that improve investment and productivity