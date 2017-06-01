Fed's Lacker: Oil price rises could cause uptick in inflation to quicken

Fed's Lacker: Oil price rises could cause uptick in inflation to quickenBy Felipe Erazo
Fed Richmond's President Jeffrey Lacker was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, highlighting that interest rates may need to rise quicker than markets appear to expect.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- Greater fiscal stimulus under Trump administration implies higher interest rates required to ward off inflation pressures
- Says prudent to forecast some modest fiscal stimulus and stronger business investment under Trump
- Forecasts real U.S. GDP growth of 2 pct for 2017, falling to 1.75 pct from 2018 onwards
- He expects inflation to rise to close to 2 pct in 2017
- Tightening labor markets to add to wage pressures in 2017