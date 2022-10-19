Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is participating in a public Q&A session as part of a weekly series hosted by Travelers. Travelers Institute President Joan Woodward moderates the session.
He said its possible headline inflation has peaked but he is yet to see evidence of that.
Key quotes
He is seeing little evidence of the labour market softening.
Says surging mortgage costs have a 'profound' impact on the housing sector.
''Still working hard to achieve a soft landing.
Mixed signals make it hard to get a firm read on economy.
Some data points to slower consumer spending.
Hasn't seen evidence core inflation has peaked.
Fed committed to getting inflation back to 2%.
Open to discussing inflation target level once price pressures back to 2%.
Some evidence points to improving supply chains.
Possible headline inflation has peaked.
It takes a year or so for fed rate changes to work through economy,
Risk of undershooting on rate hikes is bigger than overdoing it,
Favors rate hikes until core inflation start to cool,
Best guess is that the Fed can pause on rate hikes sometime next year,
Fairly confident stagflation won't occur.''
US dollar update
As for the US dollar bounced, it has from two-week lows on Wednesday with a rise in US Treasury yields that made 14-year highs as investors maintained expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise rates.
The greenback also hit a 32-year peak against the yen and approached the 150 level where some traders think the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Japan might intervene in the tumbling currency.
The Fed expected is expected to lift rates by another 75 basis points when it meets on November 1-2, with an additional 50 basis points or 75 basis points also increase likely in December.
DXY daily chart
The W-formation's neckline is holding up as support and the DXY index has started to recover from a 50% mean reversion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump below 0.9800 as sentiment flips
EUR/USD trimmed most of its weekly gains as the USD is back in fashion. Renewed growth-related concerns are putting pressure on equities. Meanwhile, Eurozone September inflation was confirmed at 9.9% YoY.
GBP/USD slides below 1.1300 on hot UK inflation, USD rebound
GBP/USD is accelerating a decline below 1.1300 on a hotter UK inflation release. The UK CPI data puts the BOE in a tough spot following the government's fiscal and political fiasco. A worsening market mood weighs on the pair.
Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81
XAUUSD fell on Wednesday to $1,628.35, its lowest in 3 weeks, as investors resumed buying the Dollar. Market mood deteriorated on the back of renewed growth-related concerns. Gold cannot compete now with soaring rates in the US and tends to fall in risk-averse scenarios.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead
ETH shows a significant influx of investors actively participating in the network. Ethereum price could become problematic for long-term investors as a sweep-the-lows event is becoming more self-fulfilling. Key levels have been identified.
Semiconductor Stock Round-up: ASML beats on EPS, Nvidia supplies Nio EVs, Intel's Mobileye IPO looks grim
ASML beat Q3 consensus on both EPS and revenue. Nvidia is now producing the main chip system for Nio's autonomous driving systems. Lam Research reports earnings after the close. Intel has little to look forward to with Mobileye IPO valuation.