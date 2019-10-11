Fed’s Kashkari: Would probably be in favor if Fed decided on October rate cut

More comments are crossing the wires from the Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Kashkari, as he now speaks to the CNBC TV.

We should put yield curve control into our toolbox.

Balance sheet growth should not be confused with QE, which was designed to move down long-term rates. We have to figure out what is the right growth rate of our balance sheet that isn't about stimulating the economy. Would probably be in favor if Fed decided on October rate cut. Over the long term, we still have evidence that the economy will grow at around 2% and we're drifting back to that level.

The US dollar index struggles to extend its recovery from three-week lows of 98.24, probably due to the latest dovish comments from Kashkari. Meanwhile, the overall risk-on market profile amid trade and Brexit deal hopes continue to boost the risk assets at the expense of the safe-havens such as the US dollar.