Fed's Kashkari: We are a long way from returning to the pre-crisis job market

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on Friday that the US is a long way from returning to job market conditions seen before the coronavirus crisis, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We are a long way from recovery."

"Expecting another year before a vaccine is widely available, can return to normal activity."

"Without more fiscal support, we will see many more business failures, slower recovery."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.1% on the day at 93.81.