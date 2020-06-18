Fed’s Kashkari: US recovery to be bumpy, muted

In remarks released early Friday, Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Neel Kashkari said the US economic recovery will be neither smooth nor strong, given the coronavirus resurgence in some of the states.

Additional quotes

"My base-case scenario is that we are going to continue to see peaks, second waves, etcetera, unfortunately, for the rest of the year, until we get to some form of effective therapy or some form of vaccine or very, very widespread testing, and we are not there yet."

"That means our economic recovery is likely to be bumpy and it's going to be more muted."

“Real US unemployment rate is probably around 20%.”

Market reaction

The US dollar is consolidating near ten-day highs against its main peers, holding major part of Thursday’s strong gains.

At the press time, the US dollar index gains 0.30% to trade at 97.45.