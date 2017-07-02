Fed's Kashkari: U.S. economy may not have reached full employment

Fed's Kashkari: U.S. economy may not have reached full employmentBy Felipe Erazo
Minneapolis Fed's President Neel Kashkari was on the wires, via Reuters, noting that labor costs are not showing signs of rising inflationary pressures.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- Releases statement explaining his rationale for voting to keep rates steady in January
- Better to err on side of being too loose than too tight
- Policy is moderately accommodative, and that's appropriate given progress toward fed goals
- He is not factoring expectations of fiscal stimulus into economic forecast
- Says should not put too much weight on upward move in inflation expectations since trump was elected
- Surge in U.S. inflation unlikely while other countries suffer from low inflation
- There is more labor market slack now than before crisis
- Sees no immediate risks to financial stability