Fed's Kashkari speaking at Town Hall In North Dakota: have time to let inflation to climb back to target

Fed's Kashkari speaking at Town Hall In North Dakota: have time to let inflation to climb back to targetBy Ross J Burland
On monetary policy, he explained that he did not vote for a hike for following reasons:
- He has said so far that he doesn't see inflation taking off, no need to tap the breaks by raising rates.
- Doesn't see any signs that the US economy is close to overheating
- Doesn't know why inflation has been so low while jobless rate down from 10% to 4.4%
- Have time to let inflation to climb back to target
On Bitcoin, when answering a students question on whether Bitcoin threatens the Fed and the dollar:
- Crypto not threat Bitcoins and virtual currencies cant have runaway inflation
- No way to prevent runaway inflation
- We will see if it is a bubble
- Not a credible competitor to the dollar and bitcoin cant compete against the government created a monopoly that is government backed
