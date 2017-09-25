Fed's Kashkari speaking at Town Hall In North Dakota: have time to let inflation to climb back to target

Fed's Kashkari is speaking at Town Hall In North Dakota

On monetary policy, he explained that he did not vote for a hike for following reasons:

He has said so far that he doesn't see inflation taking off, no need to tap the breaks by raising rates.

Doesn't see any signs that the US economy is close to overheating

Doesn't know why inflation has been so low while jobless rate down from 10% to 4.4%

Have time to let inflation to climb back to target

On Bitcoin, when answering a students question on whether Bitcoin threatens the Fed and the dollar: