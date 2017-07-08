Fed's Kashkari: Reducing immigration to U.S. will slow economic growth

Fed's Kashkari: Reducing immigration to U.S. will slow economic growthBy Eren Sengezer
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari gave additional remarks in the last hour, with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Today's innovations, like Facebook, Twitter, don't move the needle much on the overall economy
- Reducing immigration to U.S. will slow economic growth
- If businesses are really struggling to find workers, they will raise wages
- He believes shrinking the Fed's balance sheet will be orderly, have little impact on markets
- Higher wages can't solve affordable housing problem; regulations are keep housing supply from increasing
