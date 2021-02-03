Fed's Kashkari: Recovery to be slow until pandemic is over

"The most important thing for economic recovery is for as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated," Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Kashkari further noted that the economic recovery is expected to be slow until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 91.18.