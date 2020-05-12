Fed's Kashkari: More support will be needed for unemployed workers

There will need to be more support for unemployed workers, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday.

"The US government can borrow cheaply and has the ability to raise funds to help American people," Kashkari added. "You don't want to issue so much debt that investors lose confidence. When the crisis is over, we will need to put the fiscal house in order."

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes lost traction after starting the day modestly higher. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 0.35% and 0.42%, respectively.