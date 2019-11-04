Fed's Kashkari: Fed should err on the side of more accommodation

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, argued that the Fed should err on the side of more accommodation and said that he doesn't know if the Fed is done cutting rates.
"The balance of risks is toward the downside right now," Kashkari noted. "Until wage growth picks up, we're not going to be at maximum employment."
Kashkari's dovish stance is well-know and the US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments. As of writing, the index was up 0.22% on the day at 97.33. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.
"On average monetary policy has been too tight throughout the US economic recovery."
"The Fed should not raise rates prematurely."
"The global economy, including Europe and China, are slowing and the US is not immune to that."
"The Fed does not think negative interest rates are a tool it would want to use but does not rule out the possibility."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto high ground amid trade optimism, upbeat data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, amid hopes that the US and China may strike a deal later this month. Markit's Manufacturing PMIs marginally beat expectations. ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI
GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI met expectations with 44.2 points.
USD/JPY: Recovery continues amid confident investors
Positive developments between the US and China lifted the market’s mood. Dollar’s weakness puts at doubt a stronger recovery in USD/JPY. USD/JPY extends recovery from the 50% retracement of its October rally.
Gold hangs above USD 1510 despite a strong risk tone
Interestingly today gold is only 0.15% lower today as stocks push higher and the dollar index trades 0.15% to the good.
Bitcoin falls into a well of shrinking volatility
Starting the trading week, we assume that the market sees no signs of significant technical changes. The crypto market suffers when the price stagnates.