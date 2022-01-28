Fed's Kashkari: Expect Fed to raise rates at March meeting, have to see how data plays out

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said on Friday that he expects the Fed to raise rates at the March meeting, in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

Additional Remarks:

"Inflation is higher than I expected, has lasted longer."

"Inflation should start to normalize this year."

"The Fed will do its part."

"I would expect by mid-year inflation will show evidence of trending down."

"We have to see how data plays out."

"Other factors should start to bring inflation down even before the Fed acts."

"The Fed's messaging on rates has already had an effect on the economy."

"The Fed needs to follow through and walk the walk."

"A pause in spring on rate hikes is conceivable."

"Would not be appropriate to signal rate hikes would be gradual or deliberate... too much is outside our control."

"We need more information before we can decide what we'll do a few months from now."

"If inflation comes down faster than we expect, that would be good news, and the Fed would need to do less."

"The Fed has much less influence on long-end of the yield curve."

"Long end of the yield curve is signaling we are probably heading into a period of more modest inflation, growth."

"The yield curve gives us feedback on where we are relative to neutral."

"The yield curve suggests we are not that far away from neutral, not as far as we thought."

"We don't want to slam on brakes."

"Investors have confidence that we are serious about keeping inflation in check."

"The fear of the virus is still keeping people on the sidelines of the workforce."

"China's zero covid policy could affect US supply chains and the global economy."

"It's a very muddy economic picture right now."

"It's unacceptable what took place with Fed policymakers trading during 2020."

"We are committed to re-earning the public's trust, there was damage."