Fed's Kashkari: Business investment to pick up if there are resolutions in trade wars

Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said the business investment will pick up if there are resolutions in trade wars and tariffs.

Kashkari further added that his forecast was for continued growth but acknowledged that trade was a big risk.

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these remarks and was last up 0.08% on the day at 97.95.

"We are seeing wages picking up for entry-level jobs, these folks are long overdue for a raise," Kashkari stated. "Until I see wage growth pick up I know we aren't at full employment, so let's let this continue."