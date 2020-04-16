Fed’s Kashkari: Big US banks should raise $200 bln in capital now – FT

While speaking in an interview with the Financial Times (FT), Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Neil Kashkari said that the big US banks should raise $200 bln in capital now.

"We simply do not know how large the losses from this (COVID-19) crisis will be,” he said.

US dollar reaction

The bid tone around the greenback remains unaffected by the above remarks, as the US dollar index heads back towards the 100-mark following a brief pullback to around 99.70 levels.

The world’s reserve currency continues to remain in demand amid increased uncertainty over the re-opening of the major economies, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Focus now shifts to the critical US Jobless Claims for fresh impetus.