Fed's Kashkari: Argued for steeper interest rate cuts at Fed's last meeting

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that there are some signs pointing out to slowdown in hiring in the companies in the United States.

"I argued for steeper interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve's last meeting," Kashkari added.

Kashkari's dovish stance on the monetary policy is no surprise to the markets and these remarks failed to impact the Greenback's performance. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.15% on the day at 99.15.