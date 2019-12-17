Fed's Kaplan: Would take material change in economic outlook to support a rate change

Robert Kaplan, President of the Federal Reserve bank of Dallas, explained that it would take a material change in the US economic outlook for him to support a change to the policy rate.

"Risks to the economy are more balanced when compared to earlier in the year," Kaplan elaborated. "Growing corporate debt is a potential risk to the economy and could be an amplifier in a downturn."

The US Dollar Index, which recovered modestly on the back of upbeat Industrial Production data earlier in the session, was up 0.03% at 97.17 following these comments.