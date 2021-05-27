Fed's Kaplan: Will make progress toward Fed goals

In a CNBC interview, Federal Reserve's Robert Kaplan, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, has said that the US is ''in a recovery,'' and ''will make progress toward Fed goals ... sooner rather than later wise to start talking about moderating asset purchases.''

Key notes

Kaplan says at this stage Fed's MBS purchases may be having unintended side effects.

Kaplan says some restraint on asset purchases would be useful.

Kaplan says some supply-demand issues affecting inflation may be somewhat persistent.

Kaplan says taking the fed's foot off the accelerator very gently may help manage risks.

Kaplan says we need to telegraph intentions on taper well in advance and should adjust purchases gradually.

Kaplan says would be helpful and unsurprising to see 10-year yield drift up.

Kaplan says he calls himself a centrist, not a hawk.

Market implications

The US dollar has been like a seesaw on the back of Fed comments this week.

For instance, the markets got behind the greenback on Wednesday following hawkish comments from another top Federal Reserve official and traders preparing for inflation data this Friday.

However, the greenback is back under pressure and testing below the 90 handle in recent trade as measured by the DXY index.

Additional hawkish comments such as these will be expected to offer support to the greenback, but today's strong treasury auction says that the bond market is not preparing for higher rates, yet.

Meanwhile, markets are bracing for Friday's inflation data in Personal Consumption Expenditure for May.

''The index likely rose sharply (0.4%), but not as sharply as the core Consumer Price Index (0.9%); the difference reflects different source data and weights. The YoY change likely rose to 2.7% from 1.8%, although that is below the 2.9% consensus and the 3.0% for the core CPI ,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.