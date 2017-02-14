Fed's Kaplan: We have a relatively tight labor market, inflation moving toward 2 pct

By Felipe Erazo

Dallas Fed's President Robert Kaplan is crossing the wires, via Reuters, stating the biggest threat for 2017 growth is growth of the workforce.

Key headlines (via Reuters):

  • U.S. economy will grow a little more than 2 pct in 2017, buoyed by consumer
  • We have a relatively tight labor market, inflation moving toward 2 pct
  • Policies that might occur this year would provide some upside, though some could hurt GDP