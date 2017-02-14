Fed's Kaplan: We have a relatively tight labor market, inflation moving toward 2 pct

Fed's Kaplan: We have a relatively tight labor market, inflation moving toward 2 pctBy Felipe Erazo
Dallas Fed's President Robert Kaplan is crossing the wires, via Reuters, stating the biggest threat for 2017 growth is growth of the workforce.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- U.S. economy will grow a little more than 2 pct in 2017, buoyed by consumer
- We have a relatively tight labor market, inflation moving toward 2 pct
- Policies that might occur this year would provide some upside, though some could hurt GDP