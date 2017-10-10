Fed’s Kaplan: ‘We can afford to be patient on rate hikes’

Additional headlines hitting the wires from the Dallas Fed President Kaplan:

Says he has been counseling at this stage to be a little bit more patient and gradual on rate hikes

We can afford to be patient on rate hikes because economic growth is not running away from US

Fed needs to ease off the accelerator gradually so that it doesn't have to hit the brakes hard if inflation rises

Says he has been very concerned that 10-year treasury yield has fallen as Fed has raised rates