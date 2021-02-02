Fed's Kaplan: Vaccine critical to seeing economy recover

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan reiterated that the coronavirus vaccine is critical to seeing the economy recover, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Expecting to see an improvement in the economic mobility from June onwards."

"Some of the current situations in markets is related to liquidity, some of which is due to Fed policy."

"I do not see systemic risks right now in financial markets."

"Getting money for school reopenings, vaccine distribution and childcare are critical for economic recovery."

"10-year Treasury yields expected to rise if the economy grows as forecasted."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.12% on the day at 91.10.