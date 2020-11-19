Fed's Kaplan: US rebound could stall in the next two quarters

The economy's rebound could stall in the next two quarters, with output possibly shrinking in the fourth quarter, because of the resurgence of the coronavirus, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday.
Kaplan says that the Fed is buying $120 billion of bonds each month and should continue doing so, and potentially extend the maturities of its purchases if needed.
Kaplan explained that it's "critical" the Fed keeps its emergency lending programs going into next year.
Key notes
Kaplan says 2021 will be a strong year.
Says challenge will be getting through the next months.
Says if resurgence continues will see mobility in more cities fall off, growth to slow.
Says possible could have negative growth in 4th qtr.
Says we've got to get through the next six months.
Says risks are all to the downside.
Says possible rebound could stall for a qtr or two.
Says critical fed's emergency lending programs continue beyond year-end.
Says would continue fed's bond-buying at same amoung, could extend maturities if needed.
Says growth forecast for next year assumes vaccine rollout.
Says once get visibility on end of pandemic, need to let some emergency lending programs lapse.
Says don't want to taper fed programs in teeth of the crisis, but eventually need to do so.
Market implications
Investors are becoming more concerned about the near-term story with unemployment benefit income being tapered sharply for millions of households at a time when Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly.
The Fed is expected to act next time around which is helping to support risk appetite in general.
