Fed's Kaplan: US manufacturing is weakest in a decade

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, on Friday said that the US economy was not immune to the slowdown in the global growth and noted that the manufacturing sector was at its weakest state in a decade.

"The good news is the US consumer is strong, the job market is tight," Kaplan added. "If consumers stay strong, we will have sold growth. Monetary policy is now basically appropriate, I strongly advocate we remain patient from here."

The US Dollar Index ignored these comments and was last down 0.13% on the day at 97.20.