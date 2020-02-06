Fed's Kaplan: US GDP expected to grow 2.25% this year

The gross domestic product (GDP) in the US is expected to expand by 2.25% in 2020, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday.

"My outlook for growth would be even firmer if not for Boeing and coronavirus situations," Kaplan explained. "Having a little more trade stability will help global growth this year, less uncertainty should help stabilize business fixed investment."

USD reaction

The US Dollar Index hasn't reacted to these comments and was last seen at its highest level since early December at 98.34, adding 0.1% on the day.