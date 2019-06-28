Fed's Kaplan: Too soon to change stance of monetary policy

During an interview with Fox Business, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan argued that it was too soon to change the stance of the monetary policy.

"I would need to see more material deterioration in outlook before backing a rate cut," Kaplan added but noted that the growth was now more sluggish.

The greenback didn't pay much attention to these remarks and the US Dollar Index, which gauges the dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.12% on the day at 96.10.