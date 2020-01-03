Fed's Kaplan: Too early to guess if a rate hike or cut is next

In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan argued that it was too early to guess in a rate hike or a rate cut will be the next policy move and added that he was forecasting the economy to grow 2-2.25% in 2020.

Regarding the oil's reaction to the escalating Iran-US conflict, "these events in the Middle East will have an effect but it's going to be more muted than we might have seen historically," Kaplan noted.

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these remarks and was last up 0.04% on the day at 96.84.