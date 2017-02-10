Fed's Kaplan: There's a worry about small businesses failing in aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Fed's Kaplan: There's a worry about small businesses failing in aftermath of Hurricane HarveyBy Eren Sengezer
Dallas Fed President Kaplan (voter, centrist) is speaking in a moderated question-and-answer session in El Paso, Texas, with key quotes (via Reuters) found below:
- After Hurricane Harvey will need rebuilding, about half of construction workers in Houston are undocumented
- There's a worry about small businesses failing in aftermath of Hurricane Harvey
- Much of the $75 billion to $100 billion in losses from Hurricane Harvey may be uninsured
- Trade with Mexico allows firms to keep more factories, jobs in the U.S.
