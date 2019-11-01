Fed's Kaplan: Supported latest rate cut contingent on signalling no further cuts for time being

While speaking to students at an energy conference run by Rice University's Rice School of Business in Houston on Friday, Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, explained that he supported this week's rate cut "contingent on signalling no further rate cuts for the time being."
"In September I had expected no further rate cuts until 2020 but was willing to go along this week," Kaplan said. "I'm still vigilant on the outlook, concerned about business spending. After three rate cuts, the Fed should now stand back, let the economy unfold, be patient."
These comments did little to nothing to help the US Dollar Index recover from its lows. As of writing, the index was down 0.15% on the day at 97.18.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers losses after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, recovering all its Non-Farm Payrolls-related losses. ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations and showed ongoing contraction in the sector, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD falls off the highs amid mixed US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the mixed US figrues. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus
The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.
US Non-Farm Payrolls: Surprising strength in employment
US economy added 128,000 jobs in October, beating the 89,000 forecasts. Positive revisions to August and September totaled 95,000. General Motors strike subtracted between 46,000 and 80,000 from payrolls.