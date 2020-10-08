Fed’s Kaplan: Still need further fiscal aid, but can go on for a while without

Robert Steven Kaplan, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, has become more optimistic of the recovery, given fiscal stimulus has boosted spending and said that the nation still needs further fiscal aid, but it can go on for a while without.

In a Bloomberg Radio interview, Kaplan said that he is of the opinion that the Fed does not need to buy more bonds now and that the central banks are already buying a significant amount of them.

He argues that he would be sceptical of doing more with the Fed's balance sheet as it wouldn't help the real economy.

He says there is plenty of clarity on path of rates for next 2.5 to 3 years

He added that until the US weathers the pandemic, rates are likely to stay where they are.

For now, he sees another round of the paycheck protection program being more useful and when the crisis starts to end, the Fed's bond-buying should be pared and emergency lending programs should end.

Market implications

This is dollar bullish.

Markets are fixated on stimulus and the US elections and the presumption that there will be stimulus takes off the pressure from a lower for longer Fed.

Analysts at Rabobank explained that a Blue Wave would lead to a more substantial fiscal stimulus package that could support optimism about world growth and boost risk appetite.

''This environment may on first sight soften the USD though in the medium term downside could be limited by the coincident assumption that a large fiscal stimulus plan could remove pressure for increased monetary policy stimulus from the Fed.''

DXY technical analysis

In the analysis from the end of last week, DXY Price Analysis: EM-FX/DXY could be a tell-tale sign of things to come, an additional case was made for a higher dollar.

The index is supported in what could be the start of a 5th wave in a bullish 5-wave pattern: