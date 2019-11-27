Fed's Kaplan: Still have weak global growth, weak manufacturing and weak business investment - RTRS

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said "still have the situation where you’ve got weak global growth, weak manufacturing and weak business investment" - in a WSJ interview - Reuters news
The Wall Street Journal opening paragraph
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan spoke with Wall Street Journal reporter Nick Timiraos on Wednesday, Nov. 27, about his outlook for the economy. He also reviewed how the Federal Reserve had reacted to changes in the outlook over the past year, and what the central bank’s ongoing study of its framework and policy strategies should consider. Here is a partial transcript of the interview, lightly edited for clarity and length.
Key comments
- A 1.5% to 1.75% (fed-funds rate) is probably a reasonably good setting – WSJ interview.
- Says trade threat against Mexico due to border & china tensions put in minds of businesses that trade uncertainty is here to stay – WSJ interview.
- Says ultimately believe strongly that we should be taking a balanced approach to monetary policy – WSJ interview.
- Says is open-minded about looking at, regarding inflation, an averaging period that’s longer than 12 months – WSJ interview.
FX implications:
Kaplan is a nonvoting member of the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee, but still gets input to decisions and will get a vote in 2020. Thre is little here, however, for markets to go on.
